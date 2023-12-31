Inmate sets fire at Rice Street Jail

article

An inmate who set a fire in a cell at the Rice Street Jail has earned himself new charges.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office says Juan Edwards is responsible for the fire that displaced 15 other detainees Saturday night.

None of the affected inmates required medical attention.

Jail staff extinguished the fire before the Atlanta Fire and Rescue team came to make sure it was completely out.

Edwards has been charged with arson in the first degree, interference with government property, contributing to an unsafe environment, damage to jail property, and interfering with security operations.

"I am proud of the women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication and ability to maintain order under challenging circumstances. The safety and security of the detainees in our care and custody is a top priority," says Sheriff Labat.