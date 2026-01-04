Manhunt underway for gunman in DeKalb County Family Dollar shooting

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Police search for a gunman after a man was shot inside a Family Dollar on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur on Jan. 4, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief Gunman at large following a shooting inside a Decatur Family Dollar on Saturday. One male victim was hospitalized; no other injuries were reported during the retail store incident.



Investigators are working to identify a gunman after a man was shot inside a Family Dollar store in Decatur on Saturday night.

What we know:

DeKalb County Police Department officers responded to the shooting at approximately 7:44 p.m. in the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway. While initial reports indicated the victim was found outside, police confirmed in a later update that the man was located inside the retail store.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Officers said no other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and authorities have not yet identified a suspect.

The name of the victim has not been released.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to submit an anonymous tip. Residents can use the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or text "DKPD" followed by the tip to 847411.