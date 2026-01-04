2 dead in Bowdon house fire despite daring rescue attempt by firefighters

Image 1 of 16 ▼ The Carroll County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of a deadly mobile home fire that claimed the lives of two residents at 100 Memorial Drive in Bowdon Jan. 4, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief Melinda Clark, 66, and Johnny Turner, 63, died from injuries sustained in the Saturday morning blaze. Firefighters pulled both victims through a bedroom window within minutes of arriving at the burning mobile home. The Carroll County Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fatal fire.



Two people have died following a mobile home fire Saturday morning in Bowdon despite a daring window rescue by Carroll County firefighters.

What we know:

Melinda Clark, 66, and Johnny Turner, 63, died of injuries sustained in the fire, according to the Carroll County Coroner's Office.

Firefighters were dispatched Saturday at 10:56 a.m. to a single-wide mobile home at 100 Memorial Drive.

According to Carroll County Fire Rescue, crews found heavy smoke and fire consuming nearly half of the residence.

After confirming two people were trapped inside, firefighters worked to pull Clark and Turner through a bedroom window within minutes.

First responders performed life-saving measures, including CPR, and were able to obtain a pulse on both individuals before they were transported to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Carroll County Fire Marshal’s Office.