Atlanta weather: Foggy Monday morning, warming trend ahead

The Brief Patchy fog may impact Monday morning, followed by a rapid warmup across north and central Georgia. Temperatures could reach the 70s midweek, approaching record highs for several consecutive days. Rain and thunderstorms late week will usher in a sharp cooldown, with much colder air by Sunday.



Winter’s roller-coaster temperatures are climbing back up the hill this week, with another drop expected next week.

Patchy fog could affect the start of the workweek across parts of north and central Georgia, followed by a rapid warmup that may push temperatures close to record levels before a sharp cooldown by the weekend, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

How warm will it get this week?

By the numbers:

Monday is expected to look similar to Sunday, with filtered sunshine and mild temperatures. "Tomorrow looks very similar to today’s, mostly sunny, a bit mild," FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Greg Majewski said, with highs generally in the low to mid-60s.

The warming trend strengthens as the week continues. Overnight lows will rise into the 40s and near 50, followed by daytime highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s by midweek. "The trend is going to be going upward here for the week," Majewski said.

Several days in the 70s are possible, bringing temperatures close to record territory. "We’re hitting the 70s here three days in a row," he said. "This is going to get awfully close to the record high."

Rain chances remain limited early in the week, though Majewski said a weak boundary could bring "a couple of isolated showers" late Tuesday. More meaningful rain is expected later in the week as a stronger system approaches.

By Friday night into Saturday, showers and thunderstorms could move through the area, followed by a dramatic cooldown. "Here comes the rain coming in on Friday, kind of late," Majewski said, adding that colder air will move in behind the system.

How cold will it get this weekend?

What's next:

Temperatures are expected to fall sharply by Sunday. "Boom. 51, 37," Majewski said. "Much colder Sunday."

That cold snap could bring another return to winterlike mornings early next week. "That means that Monday morning we’ll probably see the twenties back in here yet again," he said. "So the roller-coaster ride of our winter continues here across Georgia."