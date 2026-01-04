Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller declares for NFL Draft

article

Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller announced Saturday he will forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

What they're saying:

The announcement, made via social media, comes just two days after the Bulldogs’ season-ending loss to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff. Miller leaves Athens following a standout 2024 campaign where he emerged as a dominant force on the defensive line.

"Thank you to Dawg Nation for embracing a kid from the east side of Atlanta and exposing me to experiences that helped me grow and transform into who I am today. Your support has helped prepare me to take this next step and dominate at the next level," Miller wrote. "With that being said, I’m excited to be declared for the NFL Draft."

The backstory:

Miller was a pillar of the Georgia defense this past season, earning 2025 AP All-SEC first-team honors. He finished the year with 23 total tackles, including four tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks.

A native of Atlanta, Miller spent four years with the program. After redshirting in 2022, he became a rotational player in 2023 before moving into his primary role this year. Over 43 career games, Miller recorded 64 tackles, 11 1/2 tackles for loss and four sacks.