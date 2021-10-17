Atlanta restauranteur's invention aims to reduce germs spread by servers

An Atlanta-area restaurateur said he's seen some unsavory practices in other restaurants. His experiences inspired him to design a device to reduce the spread of germs.

Christian Valvo, who owns multiple metro Atlanta restaurants, said a new tool aims to reduce the contact of a server's hand to a customer's plate.

"When a server picks up a plate — they teach you different ways — but it's very hard to grasp a plate without putting some of your hand or your thumb on the plate," Valvo said.

"Thumbs Off!" is a device that covers the server's thumb. The server rests their other fingers on a tab underneath the plate. If used correctly, there's little direct contact between the server's fingers and the plate, if any.

METRO ATLANTA RESTAURANTS STRUGGLE WITH LABOR SHORTAGE

The tool is made of silicon and it's dishwasher safe.

"It allows you to go in and grab the plate, bring it to the customer's table, throw it in the dirty, washable bucket, pick up another one and bring it to the customer safely," Valvo said.

The device not only provides peace of mind to customers amid the pandemic, but it mitigates more than the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The 12-year veteran of the restaurant industry said he'll see servers subconsciously touching their faces, then customers' plates. A personal experience, he said, inspired him to take action.

"I happened to be at a barbeque joint, and a server brought my plate to the table with his thumb in my coleslaw," Valvo said. "I looked up at him and said, ‘It’s a good thing I don't like coleslaw,' And I just started laughing and looked at my fiance and said, ‘I’ve got to do something.'"

So far, the device is receiving good feedback. The device has been tested up to 700 degrees and also helps servers not burn their fingers on hot plates.

Valvo said he has other ideas, but he'd like to get his new product into restaurants.

"I would like to get this into restaurants before I dive into anything else," Valvo said.

Interested restaurant owners and managers can order on ThumbsOff.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS