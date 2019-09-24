Atlanta residents help island nation after Hurricane Dorian

Image 1 of 13 ▼

An Atlanta area organization is pitching in to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

North American Properties and community members loaded a truck Tuesday at the Colony Square in northeast Atlanta.

The truck is headed for the Abaco Islands.

It's filled with disaster relief supplies including food, water, and other toiletries.

Damian Viera lived in the Bahamas before Dorian hit the island. He said it's imperative for the island to get the help it needs.

The truck will head to a center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

After the products are reviewed, they will be transported by boat to Guana Cay to be picked up by Bahamian residents.