Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee sentenced for alleged gun possession following chase on Ga. 400, prosecutors say

An Atlanta rapper will face prison time after he was convicted of attempting to throw a bag with a loaded gun over an interstate guardrail after fleeing from police on Ga. 40.

Ibnisa Durr, better known by the stage name Paper Lovee, was sentenced to seven years and four months in federal prison for possessing a firearm while fleeing from police.

The Department of Justice said Durr was previously convicted of robbery and aggravated assault.

The alleged incident happened in Aug. 2021 while officers were assisting the Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit with tracking Durr, who was wanted for a shooting on May 30, 2021, in Atlanta.

When officers tried to stop him, police say he hit two of the patrol units on GA 400 South at Interstate 285.

That chase ended with a crash with multiple patrol cars in Sandy Springs. At least one officer was injured in the collision.

Durr allegedly tried to flee on foot, prosecutors said. After a brief struggle, the Durr was taken into custody.

"His reckless conduct seriously endangered the lives of innocent motorists and officers. However, the coordinated efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies led to Durr’s capture, and subsequent sentence," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

Durr pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm on May 25, 2022.