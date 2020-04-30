Atlanta rapper helps fathers reach out to single mothers in need

Most folks don't expect to see rap artist and entrepreneur Yung Joc at the front door with a hot, fresh, and healthy meal for the entire family, but the college park rapper told FOX 5 it's important for everyone to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's definitely been a pleasure. I'm honored because it's for our community and really for mankind at this point," said the College Park native.

Two weeks ago, he started pitching in to help by supporting the organization "I'm a Father F1rst." He lends his restaurant and lounge on Old National Highway to the cause so that plenty of large portions can be prepared for single mothers and their families.

"It's definitely one of those moments where they're in shock because you're at the front door. Or, you get a mother who takes the time to thank you and you get some tears here and there," he said Thursday afternoon after dropping off larges foil pan filled with meat, vegetables, and rice. The meals are designed to be large enough to feed a family with several children lunch and dinner--perhaps with leftovers to spare.

"The program is called 'Meals of Love.' It's been our response to the Coronavirus. We partnered with Atlanta Public Schools and for the last month we've fed about 20 families a week," said Keith Lewis, Jr., co-founder of "I'm a Father F1rst."

He told FOX 5's Portia Bruner the organization was formed to mentor the children of single mothers in Southwest Atlanta. They know the families from neighborhood schools like B.E.S.T. Academy, football games, and from the haircut programs they set up with other volunteer barbers. But with all that activity shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus shifted to helping single mothers put food on the table.

"Pulling up on families with the meals, it's like we're family. And with family, it's all love," said cofounder Jermaine Clarke. It’s just so amazing when they come outside with that smile and how thankful and how pleased they feel,” said Clarke.

Word has spread about the fathers' mission and donations have followed--enough to expand the number of families who will receive the warm meals next month.

"We went from just five to ten families when we started in March, to 20 a week for the last month. Thanks to the large donations, it will be 400 APS families by the end of May," said Lewis.

For more information on how to help or how to get help, visit https://www.facebook.com/imafatherf1rst/ or https://imafatherf1rst.org/.