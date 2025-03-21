Atlanta rapper convicted for bringing illegally modified machine gun into hospital

The Brief Terrell Monquez Searcy pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen, illegally modified machine gun found in a hospital's labor and delivery unit. Investigators linked Searcy, known as rapper Quez 2RR, to other firearms through social media, including a weapon connected to a drive-by shooting. ATF and U.S. Attorney emphasized the dangers of machine gun conversion devices and the commitment to holding individuals accountable for illegal possession.



A Henry County man pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun after he was found with a stolen, illegally modified firearm inside a hospital's labor and delivery unit, federal prosecutors said.

Terrell Monquez Searcy, 21, of McDonough, Georgia, admitted to the charge in U.S. District Court on March 20 before Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self.

Gun discovered in hospital room

What we know:

On Aug. 17, 2023, Monroe Police Department officers responded to Piedmont Walton Hospital after a nurse reported seeing Searcy with a handgun in a labor and delivery room, where weapons are prohibited. When security arrived, Searcy admitted to having the firearm and revealed that he had hidden it under a couch cushion.

Security personnel took possession of the weapon and identified an auto sear attached to the rear of the slide, prompting a call to law enforcement. Officers later determined the firearm had been reported stolen in Walton County, Georgia. Searcy was taken into custody.

Who is rapper Quez 2RR

Dig deeper:

Investigators linked Searcy, who performs as rapper Quez 2RR, to other firearms through his social media presence. In a YouTube music video titled "Traffic," he is seen with a pistol that appears to be fitted with a machine gun conversion device. The lyrics reference the weapon: "I pop out a switch on the back of my Glock" and "I put a switch on the back of my Glock, just to clean up the street when it’s time for that action."

Following Searcy's federal indictment in August 2024, authorities discovered Instagram messages between him and a female officer with the Clayton County Police Department. Between January and March 2023, Searcy asked the officer to check if he had outstanding warrants. The officer also provided information on an active homicide investigation.

During an interview with Clayton County detectives, the officer admitted to giving Searcy details about the case and informing him of any active warrants in his name.

On Feb. 11, 2025, federal and local law enforcement executed a search warrant at Searcy's McDonough residence. Officers found multiple firearms, including a Draco firearm Searcy said he kept under his bed. Test-firing of the weapons linked a Micro Draco found in his bedroom to multiple shooting incidents.

Ballistic analysis connected the weapon to a drive-by shooting in DeKalb County where four people, including two juveniles, were shot inside their homes. The shootings occurred just days after Searcy had received information from the Clayton County officer regarding the active homicide case in which his friend had been killed.

Terrell Monquez Searcy's conviction

What they're saying:

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka of the ATF emphasized the dangers posed by such weapons. "Machine gun conversion devices enable a conventional semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic firearm, which is illegal," he said. "Anyone possessing these illegal machine gun conversion devices will be facing felony charges. ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to keep them off our streets."

"All those found in possession of machine guns and with illegal conversion devices in the Middle District of Georgia will be held accountable for breaking federal law," said Acting U.S. Attorney C. Shanelle Booker. "This case exemplifies how law enforcement effectively engages to remove illegal firearms from the streets and hold criminals accountable as we work together to make our communities safer."

What's next:

Searcy is scheduled for sentencing on June 4 in Athens. There is no parole in the federal system.