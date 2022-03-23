Atlanta ranked 4th worst city for minimum wage earners in the U.S., study finds

article

Minimum-wage workers in Atlanta are struggling to live comfortably in Atlanta more than nearly anywhere else in the country, a new study finds.

Move.org, a website that reviews moving companies and reports on the moving industry, says that Atlanta is the fourth-worst city for minimum wage earners in the United States.

According to their research, people earning the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour in the capital of the Peach State would need to work more than 178 hours a month - or more than 22 days if you work eight hours a day - to afford a one-bedroom apartment.

Using information from the U.S. Census data, the organization says the median monthly gross rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city is $1,293.

The worst city for minimum wage earners was Honolulu, Hawaii followed by Austin and Plano, Texas, and Raleigh North Carolina.

The best city to live in with a minimum wage job was Cleveland, Ohio, where the study found you only needed to work more than 66 hours at minimum wage to be able to afford an apartment.

The United States hasn't raised its minimum wage since 2009, and researchers say the study found the federal minimum wage is no longer livable in most places. In the least livable cities, you'd have to work up to 200 hours every month just to pay rent.

