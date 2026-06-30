Atlanta ranked 8th best city for 4th of July by WalletHub

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Atlanta ranks number 8 in the nation for the best 4th of July celebrations, according to a new WalletHub report.

RELATED: 4th of July events in metro Atlanta & North Georgia | July 2026

What we know:

The study analyzed 18 key metrics to rank 100 of the nation's most populous cities. These metrics ranged from average beer and wine prices to the duration of fireworks shows and the Fourth of July weather forecast.

After barely missing the top 10 in 2024 at number 13, Atlanta jumped five places over the last two years to claim a spot in the top 10.

Despite the city's new placement, Atlanta scored fairly low in weather, safety, and accessibility.

TOP 10

1. Las Vegas, NV

2. New York, NY

3. Orlando, FL

4. Los Angeles, CA

5. Minneapolis, MN

6. St. Paul, MN

7. San Francisco, CA

8. Atlanta, GA

9. Seattle, WA

10. Sacramento, CA

BOTTOM 5

96. Baton Rouge, LA

97. Hialeah, FL

98. Newark, NJ

99. Laredo, TX

100. Garland, TX

By the numbers:

A panel of experts also provided an additional perspective on Independence Day, gathering information on key Fourth of July facts and figures.

Insights show that Americans plan to spend about $9.4 billion on Fourth of July food, $4 billion on beer and wine and $2.95 billion on fireworks based on 2025 estimates, with 66% of fireworks injuries occurring within a month of July 4. Also, insights found that around $3.9 million worth of American flags are imported annually.

Insights also concluded that 72.2 million people travel 50 or more miles to get home to celebrate the holiday, and funnily enough, 150 million hot dogs are eaten each Fourth of July.

What we don't know:

We do not know the projections for this year's financial stats.