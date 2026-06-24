Atlanta-raised player returns to the city for Haiti's World Cup finale

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The Brief Haiti's final World Cup group-stage match in Atlanta features a player with deep local ties. Louicius Don Deedson spent part of his youth in metro Atlanta before launching his professional soccer career. The FC Dallas midfielder says playing a World Cup match in the city he once called home is a special moment for him and his family.



While Morocco and Haiti prepare to face off at Atlanta Stadium, one member of Haiti's national team is returning to familiar territory.

How to watch today’s FIFA World Cup matches: Wednesday, June 24

What we know:

Louicius Don Deedson, who plays professionally for FC Dallas in Major League Soccer, spent part of his childhood in metro Atlanta after moving from Haiti as a young teenager to pursue his soccer dreams.

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: Morocco seeks Group C title in clash with Haiti

Deedson developed his game in the Atlanta area, spending time in the Atlanta United academy system and with local club teams. He also attended Centennial High School before turning professional at age 18.

Now, he finds himself back in Atlanta on one of soccer's biggest stages.

A homecoming on the world stage

What they're saying:

Although Haiti has already been eliminated from knockout-round contention, the team's final group-stage match still carries plenty of meaning.

For Deedson, the opportunity to represent his country in a World Cup match in front of friends and family in Atlanta is something he never imagined when he first arrived in the United States.

"It's a good feeling because I have a lot of friends in Atlanta," Deedson said. "I went to school there and I played for a lot of teams in Atlanta. It's going to be a very good feeling for me and for my family too."

Representing Haiti on the global stage

Big picture view:

Haiti qualified for its first World Cup in more than 50 years, a milestone Deedson said means a great deal to players and supporters alike.

He described reaching the tournament as the fulfillment of a dream that many Haitian players grow up believing is nearly impossible.

While Haiti's World Cup journey will end after Wednesday's match, Deedson said the team hopes its appearance on the international stage can inspire future generations and bring pride to the country.

The midfielder and his teammates will look to close out their tournament with a memorable performance in front of a crowd that includes many supporters from both Atlanta and Haiti.