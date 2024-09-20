Atlanta Public School bus catches fire Friday morning

Image 1 of 2 ▼

An Atlanta Public Schools school bus caught fire early Friday morning.

SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Lynnhurst Drive and it appears that the fire took place in the engine compartment of the bus.

In addition to firetrucks, an ambulance was observed on the scene, but there have been no reports of injuries at this time.

It appears there were students on the bus, and they were transferred to another school bus.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the school district and authorities for more information.

This story is developing. Check back for details.