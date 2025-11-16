Atlanta Powwow draws hundreds for two days of native dance, art, and storytelling

The Brief The Powwow drew hundreds for two days of dancing, storytelling and hands-on Indigenous cultural experiences. More than 50 dancers and numerous vendors showcased Native artistry, from flute making to Navajo silversmithing. Seven Stages pledged continued support for Indigenous communities through land use fees and cultural partnership.



Atlanta’s fourth annual First Voices Powwow closed out its two-day celebration Sunday in Little Five Points, bringing hundreds of people to the large soccer field behind Seven Stages for dancing, drumming and cultural demonstrations.

What we know:

The free outdoor event, presented by Zintkala Zi Powwow and led by Buffalo Yellowbird of the Oglala Lakota Nation, took place along Austin Avenue NE. Organizers described it as a way for families to experience Native traditions through food, music, storytelling and hands-on activities.

Vendors lined the field with Native artwork, jewelry and handmade items. NezB’s Indian Jewelry, run by silversmith Niles Aseret, demonstrated Navajo silversmithing techniques, while Turtle Island Trading offered traditional crafts and smudge materials. Between those booths, patrons could watch Muscogee Creek elder William Harjo craft and play flutes. Members of the Little Five Points Flute Circle joined him for demonstrations, lessons and group jams.

What they're saying:

Yellowbird said Saturday’s turnout set the tone for another strong day. "Yesterday was awesome. Very successful. We had a good crowd participation. A lot of people strolling in and out. A lotta dancing going on yesterday, and we’re expecting the same thing today," he said.

Visitors watched more than 50 dancers rotate through the circle throughout the day. Yellowbird said the Powwow includes "eight different categories between the adults and the children" and emphasized that the gathering is meant to welcome newcomers and encourage participation. "We try to get our audiences interactive to come and participate and that is what makes these events worthwhile," he said.

Seven Stages, one of the event partners, said its involvement is rooted in acknowledging and supporting the Indigenous communities whose land the neighborhood occupies. "Seven Stages has resided on Muskogee Creek land for over 48 years," said co-founder Heidi Howard. She said the group is committed to "figure out what reparation looks like for all" and now includes a land use fee on every ticket sold at the theater as a direct contribution to Native communities.

Harjo opened Sunday’s programming with flute music, stories and a morning prayer. He explained that his storytelling comes from a long tradition. "I usually tell old native stories. It kind of like relates to people’s behavior, and the whole idea through these stories is to kind of like improve your lifestyle or change your behavior if you are not living right," he said.

Throughout the afternoon, visitors watched exhibition dances, listened to social groups such as the Medicine Lake performers and took part in intertribal dancing. The Powwow also honored veterans, first responders and community service workers in a ceremony led by Yellowbird. "Part of our Native American culture is we want everybody to feel like they belong," he said.

Sunday wrapped with a closing ceremony and ticket drawing before the gates shut at 5 p.m.

What's next:

Organizers say they hope to grow the Powwow each year and continue creating a space where Atlantans can learn directly from Indigenous artists, elders and tribal citizens.