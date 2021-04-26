Atlanta pools set to reopen Memorial Day weekend

The city of Atlanta said its pools will be opening in time for the unofficial start of summer.

The city announced it 12 pool locations will open on May 29 to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend.

The announcement comes after city officials announced on Friday it was on track to enter Phase Four of the city’s reopening plan by July.

All of the pools will have reduced capacity and will require masks when not in the water.

The city said it will be releasing more details as the date approaches.

The city pools are located at:

Adams Park located at 1581 Lagoon Lane SW

Anderson Park located at 100 Anderson Avenue

Rosa L. Burney Park located at 477 Windsor Street

Candler Park located at 1500 McCelndon Avenue NE

Grant Park located at 625 Park Avenue

Powell at Mozley Park located at 1690 M.L. King Jr. Drive NW

John A. White Park located 1101 Cascade Circle SW

Rev. James Orange Park located at 1305 Oakland Lane SW

Maddox Park located at 1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW

Pittman Park located at 950 Garibaldi Street SW

South Ben Park located 2000 Lakewood Avenue SE

Thomasville Park located at 1750 Thomasville Drive SE

To learn more, visit the city of Atlanta’s Park and Recreation Department’s website.

