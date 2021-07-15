Atlanta police's fugitive squad arrests 80 suspects in 28 days

As violent crime continues to spike in Atlanta, top leaders at the Atlanta Police Department said its case-solving and arrest numbers are going up too.

The fugitive squad of the Criminal Investigations Division has arrested an incredible amount of suspects in less than a month.

"In the last 28 days, 60 of 80 people they arrested were wanted for aggravated assault or murder," Major William Ricker confirmed.

"There is a top ten of Atlanta's most wanted. There have been 26 on there, we have cleared 16 cases, through the community, through tips and crime stoppers," Lt. Benjamin Vayens reported.

The department recently restructured on July 8th and believes that has helped officers to solve crime more efficiently.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said the unit's clear-up rate is higher than the national average for rapes, robberies, and homicides.

Officers said they realize some members of the community are distrustful of police, but they are doing all they can to be transparent, get to know members of the community through meetings, and restore that trust.

Atlanta’s Criminal Investigation Unit concluded their presentation by asking for the public's help in keep belongings hidden in cars, buying security systems for homes, and cooperating with police in solving crime.

"We need the community to speak up, share their video with us, or tell us what they know. It will make your community safer," Major D’Andrea Price affirmed.

