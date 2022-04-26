Atlanta police warn of scammers posing as command staff

The Atlanta Police Department issued a warning to the community Tuesday afternoon after at least two people reported falling victim to a phone scam.

"We just want to make the public aware that no member of the Atlanta Police Department command staff will reach out and threaten you for jail if you do not pay a fine," explained APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr.

According to Atlanta police, they opened an investigation in October 2021 after victims notified officers that they had gotten a call from an APD precinct that they had warrants for their arrest.

"They were asked to clear their warrant financially through Cash App or MoneyPak cards," said APD Det. Brian Hill.

Det. Hill said the scammers "spoofed" APD phone numbers--using technology to make it appear as if the calls came from the police department. The victims then purchased gift cards and gave the information to the scammers over the phone. Det. Hill said the amounts varied, but were about $2,000 each.

To make the calls seem even more legitimate, the scammers used the real names of Atlanta Police Department command staffers.

"Most of the members of the command staff you can Google us, you can look for us on our website and so, even if someone is calling, if you quickly check the Atlanta Police Department, you search by name, it will come up," explained Deputy Chief Hampton. "They think that it's a legitimate call. So, that's why we're here to the let the public know that we, in fact, would not do that, but that's how this is working because it's easy to see that we are active employees of the department and so that kind of legitimizes the phone call."

Investigators said if you get a call like this, you should:

Not give any financial information over the phone

Immediately hang up

Call the Atlanta Police Department directly

Atlanta police said they have had two victims come forward so far, but they believe there are likely more out there. They ask anyone who got one of these calls or paid the scammers any money to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.