Atlanta police union rep says bodycam footage clears officers of wrongdoing

A union leader says Atlanta police should not be concerned about an enhanced body camera program being instituted by Atlanta Police Department.

"The body worn camera helps us one hundred percent," says Vince Champion with the Atlanta chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers.

The union is at the table when the Atlanta Police Department Office of Professional Standards is investigating a citizen complaint.

Champion said it is customary for the investigator to have already pulled the video before the officer arrives.

"We then get the chance to look at it, everyone in the room, at the same time," Champion said.

He added the real time video shows what happened and overwhelmingly the officers are found not to have violated any policy.

The union leader said it is common for a citizen to complain about an officer's language or tone during an interaction.

"It starts out fine," Champion said, "but then the officer may have to get the attention of the citizen who is not obeying an instruction".

Champion adds that when you see and listen to what took place, it is evident the officer will respond to match what he or she is getting from the individual.