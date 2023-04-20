Atlanta Police: 2 men shot a mile apart, cases are related

Atlanta Police investigators are working to piece together what lead up to two men being shot and killed in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning.

They were found about a mile apart from each other, but police say the cases are related.

Investigators have not released many details about how the two shooting victims died, but a neighbor at the townhome community on Main Street where a victim was found says the man who was killed may have been at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It's definitely a scary feeling, knowing that it's literally 25 feet away from your house," said Cameren Rogers.

Rogers says multiple gunshots woke her up early Thursday morning. She was not the only one to hear it and what happened afterward.

"We heard the gunshots, we're the building right next door," said Lenox Saint-Germain. "Then we heard, the car screeching. You know, we woke up in confusion."

Investigators say around 6 a.m. Atlanta Police got a call about a person shot. The man in his 20s died at the scene. Police have not said what sparked the shooting, but Saint-Germain, who lives at the complex, says he was told the victim may have caught a car burglar in action.

"Apparently, the victim was trying to go to work and saw what was going on and unfortunately lost his life in the altercation," he said. There have been a lot of car break-ins in the area."

Police say around the same time as the first shooting call they got a second one about a mile away at an apartment complex on Abner Terrace. When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to be shot. Medics rushed him to the hospital where he died. Detectives say they recovered a vehicle believed to be tied to both shooting scenes less than a quarter of a mile from the apartment complex.

"One of the neighbors called it the wild west," Saint-Germain said. "I was like, that's kind of appropriate, right? That's what it feels like in the city right now."

The townhome complex has cameras everywhere, so police should have a lot to work with, but as of now, investigators have not named a suspect or a motive.

Authorities have not publicly identified the two people killed.