Atlanta Police: Theft from Auto Unit's Top 5 suspect arrested and charged

Atlanta police have arrested and charged a man they say was a suspect on the Theft from Auto Unit’s Top Five list.

Santerius Kemp, 27, was wanted in multiple cities in connection to auto thefts with warrants out in Cobb, Gwinnett, Fulton, and Alpharetta.

Law enforcement officials say that with assistance from the Secret Service, fugitive officers obtained a warrant and located Kemp's location where they forced entry into his apartment and took him into custody without incident.

"Mr. Kemp was wanted for an April 24th, 2022, multiple theft from vehicles incident where he was able to flee from police," Atlanta Police Department officials said.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department shared body camera footage of the moments that occurred during Kemp's arrest showing that they cleared the residence and did not locate anyone else inside the apartment.

Kemp, who authorities said is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal record and multiple arrest cycles for entering automobiles, is currently facing multiple charges including: