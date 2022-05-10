Atlanta police tactical team tackles taking guns off city streets

The year has not yet reached the halfway point but police in Atlanta have already taken 846 guns off the streets.

Commanders deploy tactical teams that not only concentrate on illegal activities including drugs.

But when Supervisor A. Colton recounts drug raids, such as one recently in southeast Atlanta, the officers are concerned with more than recovering trash bags full or illegal narcotics.

The raid -- after police verified alleged drug sales -- took place in the middle of a neighborhood.

Authorities said they can predict that eventually criminals will try to attack the dealer and grab the drugs without paying.

Colton then is concerned about possible gunplay that spills out into the street.

"Some of these drug houses are near daycares," the lieutenant said. "We could have children or other innocent victims."

At one raid with body cameras rolling, police netted five guns, including a semi-automatic with a jumbo magazine, as well as a myriad of narcotics.