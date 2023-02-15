Atlanta Police arrest suspected car thief with over 90 priors for same crime, bonded out

Two suspects in a car break-in led police on an aerial chase through Atlanta. Police later found out one of them had been charged more than 90 times prior for the same offense. FOX 5 got an exclusive look at the dramatic video.

Police said they received a call that some guys were looking into car windows at a shopping center parking lot.

"It’s clear that they were more than likely looking to break into a car," said Sgt. John Chafee, a spokesperson for Atlanta Police.

Officers spotted the car, a gray Tesla, that the suspects were driving a short time later. Then that car took off.

The chase started on Howell Mill Road, not far from I-75. An Atlanta Police Department helicopter tracked every move of the suspects’ car as they sped along local streets, dangerously weaving in and out of traffic and crossing double-yellow lines.

"He’s riding up the sidewalk," a helicopter pilot said over the radio. "He’s riding on the wrong side, about 70-plus."

Officers on the ground saw the Tesla near Northside Drive and 16th Street. They decided to hang back and let the air unit keep an eye on the car.

Police say the suspects crashed the car near Jett and Cairo Streets before they took off running.

Police said the driver raced erratically. At times, the Tesla was seen steering toward oncoming traffic, nearly hitting a pedestrian. The car finally crashed more than eight miles away at the corner of Jett and Cairo Streets.

"We have two males running," police could be heard saying on video.

A K-9 team tracked the escaped pair into the woods shortly after.

Officers arrested one of the suspects, Montavious Sanders. They told FOX 5 he had a long rap sheet.

"He has been charged with entering autos more than 90 times," Chafee said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s website shows Sanders bonded out on the latest charges.

"This is someone we need to have off the street. It’s frustrating for us to be dealing with the same people over and over again," Chafee said.

Sanders faces numerous charges, including reckless driving and weapons offenses. The other guy is still on the run.