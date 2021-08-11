Atlanta police see 60% jump in domestic cases

Atlanta police are seeing a 60 percent jump in domestic violence cases.

Experts believe the pandemic pressures are contributing to this increase.

"The work from home issue is a factor," says Dr. Tressa Stiles of Kaiser Permanente.

"To be fair, some families are experiencing this for the first time. Others are going through it with more frequency."

The psychologist says women have to figure out if therapy can help or if they must get themselves out of that situation immediately.

In Atlanta, police can turn to the Atlanta Victim Assistance program for help.

That organization, headed by Brenda Muhammad, can give females a safe haven away from the abuser.

"It is especially difficult if there are children," Muhammad says. "The mother is faced with the possibility of breaking up the family. Her children might be placed with DFACS."

With funding from government and private, Muhammad's organization can offer clothing, medical care for the injured, and food in addition to shelter.

"We go out with the police to the crime (domestic fight)," Muhammad added. "And we follow the victim all the way to court for a prosecution."

