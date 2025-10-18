Atlanta police searching for missing 20-year-old man

article

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old man.

What we know:

Police said Christopher Chapman was reported missing by his girlfriend on Wednesday, but he was last seen on Oct. 10 at Lenox Square Mall, near the food court.

Chapman is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, according to investigators.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Chapman or knows where he may be is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.