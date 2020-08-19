Atlanta police searching for suspects involved in reckless street race

article

Atlanta police are searching for multiple street racers involved in drag racing and need your help identifying their vehicles.

Officials tell FOX 5 that around 12:24 a.m. Sunday, officers saw several street racers driving recklessly at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Centennial Olympic Park Drive.

The vehicles tried to flee the scene, but not before officers were able to conduct a traffic stop on one.

Officers arrested the driver, 18-year-old Joshua DaJuan Davis, charged him with laying drag and reckless driving and impounded his Dodge Charger.

Police shared photos of four other vehicles that fled the scene, asking for the public's help to identify the drivers.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information please contact Atlanta police at 404-658-6636.

