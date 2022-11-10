Expand / Collapse search
Police offer reward for man suspected of kidnapping woman from club, raping her

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:04PM
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta police are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of this sexual assault suspect. article

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are seeking help identifying a man suspected of kidnapping a woman from a nightclub before raping and carjacking her. 

Police shared a photo of the suspect taken from surveillance video. He's described as 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 tall, 145 to 165 pounds with bumps under his eyes, a stubble beard, and a receding hairline. 

According to an Atlanta Police Department incident report, an officer met with the victim on Oct. 28 in southeast Atlanta after someone reported the assault. She told the officer the suspect stole her car and other property in addition to kidnapping and sexually assaulting her. 

The kidnapping happened at a bar or nightclub in Atlanta. The address was redacted.

Police put out an alert for a Lexus RX. 

Investigators are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of this sexual assault suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the Atlanta Police Department Special Victims Unit at 404-546-2652.