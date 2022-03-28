Atlanta police search for missing man known to visit NW Atlanta stores

article

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a man reported missing after leaving a northwest Atlanta home on Sunday night.

Police went to Lester Street on Monday and learned 68-year-old Charles Whitefield left at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said he's known to visit Walmart at 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and a Chevron gas station at 336 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

If anyone has any information on Whitfield’s whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit 404-546-4235.

