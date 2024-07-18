Driver injured during police chase on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, GSP says

Image 1 of 8 ▼

A driver has been taken to the hospital after officials say they tried to escape Georgia State Patrol troopers by jumping off a bridge in northwest Atlanta.

SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene around 12:45 p.m. and observed a white vehicle with damage and crime scene tape stretched across a nearby portion of the Atlanta BeltLine.

Officials with the GSP say that the incident began when a trooper tried to stop a Mercedes C300 for traffic violations on Griffin Street.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver pulled into a nearby gas station and then sped off when the troopers got closer.

The troopers were able to stop the car with a PIT maneuver but say the driver fled on foot and jumped over a wall on the north side of the parkway, falling onto part of the BeltLine below.

The driver has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officials have not released their identity or current condition.

Donald Lee Hollowell was shut down in both directions while crews worked at the scene. The road is set to reopen shortly.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.