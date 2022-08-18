Death of missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman under investigation

article

Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found. She was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, but did not survive.

Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shares with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.

A camera picked up her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along Collier Road at Interstate 75.

Savannah Sheats (Atlanta Police Department)

Just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon, police say she was found unresponsive inside her car along Springer Street NW near White Street NW, just over two miles away from her home. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was later declared dead.

Police say while the scene "appears consistent with a suicide," an autopsy to be performed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

