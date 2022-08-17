Police search for missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman last seen Tuesday in northwest Atlanta.

Savannah Sheats was reported missing by her sister, who lives with her, Atlanta police say. She was last seen along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.

Sheats was driving at 2015 Hyundai Sonata with Georgia tag RAX9697. A camera picked up her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along Collier Road at Interstate 75.

She is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair, and brown eyes.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still under investigation.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information surrounding the case should contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.