Atlanta police release photo of accused shooters that injured four

article

The Brief The shooting happened just after midnight on July 3 at a complex in the 600 block of Martin Street in the Summerhill neighborhood. Police said three women and one man were shot when suspects opened fire from outside a building, aiming into an apartment. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.



The Atlanta Police Department has released a photo of a group investigators say is responsible for a shooting that injured four people at a gated apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after midnight on July 3 at a complex in the 600 block of Martin Street in the Summerhill neighborhood.

Police said three women and one man were shot when suspects opened fire from outside a building, aiming into an apartment.

Investigators said a group of men fired multiple rounds toward the home, striking the victims inside. Officers found at least a dozen bullet holes in the apartment walls, and some rounds also pierced into a neighboring unit.

The shooters then left the scene in what appeared to be a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with Georgia license plate SCN0941, according to police.

What you can do:

Detectives have now released a photo of the group and are asking the public for help identifying those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.