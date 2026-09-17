Atlanta police recruit Moses Russ laid to rest

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The Brief Loved ones gathered Thursday to honor an Atlanta police recruit funeral after a tragic motorcycle crash. The 24-year-old victim died following a collision on Moreland Avenue on Sept. 1. Services included a funeral in Forest Park and burial in Mableton following community memorials.



An Atlanta police recruit who died in a motorcycle crash on his way to training was laid to rest as family and community members gathered to say goodbye.

What we know:

Moses Russ, 24, was riding his motorcycle on Moreland Avenue on Sept. 1 when he collided with a person while heading to a training facility.

The crash occurred at the busy intersection near Mount Nebo Baptist Church and across from the Starlight Drive-In movie theater on Moreland Avenue, a stretch of road known for frequent collisions.

On Wednesday night, community members attended a public viewing at the Legacy Funeral Home in Jonesboro.

Funeral services happened at Victory City Church in Forest Park, followed by burial at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton.

Family and friends previously gathered at Shirley Franklin Park for a balloon release, driven by an outpouring of local support.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Loved ones, fellow recruits, and Atlanta Police Department leaders gathered at Shirley Franklin Park in Northwest Atlanta for a memorial balloon release honoring 24-year-old recruit Moses Russ, who died following a motorcycle collision on Moreland Avenue while traveling to a training session at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, on September 11, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

Officials have not released further details regarding the exact cause of the collision or additional crash circumstances.

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