Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Sept. 18-20, 2026

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Looking for something to do this weekend? From concerts and car shows to festivals, ballet, theater and family-friendly fun, there’s plenty happening across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

🎸MUSIC & COMEDY

A Tribute to Blue-Eyed Soul

Sept. 18

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Vocalist Joyce Licorish and Tha' Xacutioners celebrate blue-eyed soul with songs made famous by Adele, Amy Winehouse, George Michael, Hall & Oates, Phil Collins, Sam Smith, Cyndi Lauper, Chris Stapleton and more. Shows begin at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Ella Langley: The Dandelion Tour

Sept. 18

Akins Ford Arena, Athens

Country star Ella Langley brings The Dandelion Tour to Athens with special guests Kameron Marlowe and Laci Kaye Booth. Langley follows the success of her platinum-certified album Dandelion and hits including "You Look Like You Love Me" and "Weren't for the Wind."

Shaky Knees Festival

Sept. 18-20

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Shaky Knees returns to Piedmont Park for three days of rock featuring more than 60 artists, led by The Strokes on Friday, Twenty One Pilots on Saturday and Gorillaz on Sunday. The festival also features food vendors, bars, pop-ups and other activities throughout the park. The 2026 festival is sold out, but fans can join the official waitlist or look for verified resale tickets.

Earth, Wind & Fire

Sept. 19

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Earth, Wind & Fire brings its legendary blend of funk, soul, R&B and disco to State Farm Arena for a night featuring the group's classic hits and fan favorites.

Shaboozey - Outlaws Never Die Tour

Sept. 19

Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta

Country star Shaboozey brings his Outlaws Never Die Tour to Atlanta for an outdoor show at Chastain Park. The concert is rain or shine, and coolers and outside food and drinks are not allowed.

NEEDTOBREATHE with Drew & Ellie Holcomb

Sept. 19

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

NEEDTOBREATHE heads to Alpharetta for an outdoor concert with special guests Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and Ellie Holcomb. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, with $1 from each ticket sold going to a charity selected by the artist.

Music for the Very Young: I SPY!

Sept. 19-Oct. 10

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Atlanta

The world of Walter Wick's I SPY! books comes to life through classical music, storytelling and a string quartet in this interactive concert designed for children ages 3 to 8. Weekend performances also include pre-concert activities with crafts and an Instrument Exploration Station. Multiple performances are scheduled through Oct. 10.

Ledisi

Sept. 19

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Grammy Award-winning R&B and soul singer Ledisi takes the stage at Atlanta Symphony Hall. The 15-time Grammy nominee is known for songs including "Anything for You," "Pieces of Me," "I Need to Know" and "Alright."

Steely Sundays: No Static At All

Sept. 20, 6 p.m.

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

No Static At All brings the music of Steely Dan to MadLife with a guitar-driven set featuring hits and deep cuts from the band's catalog. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show is open to ages 15 and older.

Saxophonist Omie Crockett III

Sept. 20

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Spend an evening with saxophonist, composer and bandleader Omie Crockett III for one show only from 7 to 9 p.m. The Birmingham native and Georgia State University graduate brings his contemporary take on jazz to the stage, drawing on his work in both the Atlanta and Birmingham jazz scenes. Tickets are $37.71.

📅COMING UP

Flatland Cavalry: Work of Heart Tour

Sept. 25

Akins Ford Arena, Athens

Country-roots band Flatland Cavalry brings its Work of Heart Tour to Athens with special guest Corey Smith. The six-piece band mixes its West Texas roots with an upbeat country-rock sound.

Die Laughing Comedy Show

Sept. 27

Roaring Social, Decatur

Atlanta-based comedian Will Foskey headlines a night of raw, unfiltered stand-up comedy. The show begins at 6 p.m., with full food and drink menus available. Tickets are $20.

🎡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Happy Days Weekend

Sept. 18-19

Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, Hapeville

Close out summer with two nights of free music, food trucks and artist vendors from 7 to 10 p.m. Alumni Night on Friday features hometown favorites Spectrum and Hot Candy, while Saturday's Nostalgia Night brings throwback hits and sing-along favorites from The Rec Band and Erica Dawson Exclusive. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show.

Hot Air Balloon Festival

Sept. 18-19

Lanier Islands Resort, Buford

Watch hot air balloons take flight over Lake Lanier during the resort's first Hot Air Balloon Festival, featuring tethered balloon rides, live music, a kids zone, vendors and festival food. Each night ends with a laser light show and coordinated balloon burns around 9 p.m. The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m., with single-day admission starting at $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Children 5 and younger are free.

Fall Junk Market

Sept. 18-19, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ringgold Feed & Seed Antiques, Ringgold

Treasure hunters can browse vintage goods, antiques, furniture, collectibles and plenty of unusual finds during the two-day Fall Junk Market. Vendors will fill the parking lot, while 44 indoor booths offer even more antiques and vintage items. Admission and parking are free.

Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade

Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

Adair Park II, Atlanta

Watch the Atlanta Beltline glow during a nighttime procession filled with colorful lanterns and giant illuminated puppets. Spectators can grab a spot along the route or bring a lantern and join the parade. Lineup begins at 7:15 p.m., with the parade stepping off at 8 p.m.

📅COMING UP

Atlanta Plant Fest

Sept. 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pittsburgh Yards, Atlanta

Shop for plants and mingle with fellow plant lovers at this outdoor festival featuring plant swapping, a live DJ, food and a full bar. The event is designed for everyone from beginning plant parents to experienced growers. RSVP is suggested.

Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival

Sept. 25-26

City Springs, Sandy Springs

Four blocks of City Springs turn into a celebration of art and music with live performances, local and regional artists, interactive activities, food vendors and family-friendly entertainment.

North Georgia State Fair

Sept. 24-Oct. 4

Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta

The North Georgia State Fair returns with carnival rides, family-friendly attractions, fair food and plenty of midway fun during its 11-day run in Cobb County.

Cultura y Sabor Hispanic Heritage Festival

Sept. 25

Eagles Nest Sports Complex, Union City

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an evening of food and live music highlighting Union City's Hispanic community. The free, family-friendly festival features local Hispanic-owned food vendors and a performance by Latin pop and acoustic reggaetón act Tulum. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Around the World in the DTL

Sept. 25, 5-10 p.m.; Sept. 26, 2-10 p.m.

Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville

Experience cultures from around the globe during this two-day celebration featuring international food, live music, performances, traditions and interactive activities in downtown Lawrenceville.

Sunday in the Park ft. Tunes from the Tombs

Sept. 27

Historic Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta

Oakland Cemetery's signature fall festival returns for its 48th year with live music, history and family fun. The day includes performances on the main stage and in the mausoleum, food trucks, a vendor market, kids' activities, tours and more. The festival runs from noon to 7:30 p.m.

🍽️FOODIE EVENTS

Aqua Vino

Sept. 18

Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta

Georgia Aquarium's Aqua Vino returns for its 20th year with unlimited wine tastings, gourmet food from local chefs and restaurants, live entertainment and a silent auction. The 21-and-older event runs from 7 to 10:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $99. Proceeds support the aquarium's ocean research and conservation efforts.

RELATED: Atlanta Bites: What and where to eat in September 2026

Atlanta Foodie Festival

Sept. 19-20

Grant Park, Atlanta

Come hungry for a weekend packed with food trucks, desserts and drinks at the Atlanta Foodie Festival. The two-day event also features live DJs, vendors, photo opportunities and more.

📅COMING UP

Sunset Sips: Marcella Jones & Brown Liquor Band

Sept. 24

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

Enjoy an evening of live music and sunset views on the Great Lawn as Marcella Jones and Brown Liquor Band perform jazz, rock and funk favorites. The event runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and is included with general admission and free for CNC members.

🎭THEATER AND ARTS

Hamilton

Sept. 2-20

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The Broadway phenomenon returns to Atlanta with the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton told through a mix of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows Hamilton's rise and his fight for honor, love and a lasting legacy.

"Measure for Measure"

Sept. 12-27

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, Atlanta

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company takes on Shakespeare's dark comedy exploring love, lust, justice and forgiveness. Tickets range from $20 to $46.

Passion & Pride

Sept. 18-20

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

Atlanta Ballet opens its season with a trio of works featuring Remi Wörtmeyer's Significant Others, a world premiere by Melissa Hough set to Tchaikovsky and George Balanchine's patriotic Stars and Stripes.

Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre: Out of the Box IV

Sept. 19-20 and Sept. 26-27

Tula Arts Center, Atlanta

Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre launches its 10th anniversary season with a program featuring 10 dancers and works by choreographers Stephanie Martinez, Heath Gill and Tara Lee. The lineup includes A Mi Lado, Confronting Genius and Tiny Universe.

The Interlock Pop-Up Market

Sept. 19

Highline Park and Beeline at The Interlock, Atlanta

Shop local makers and small businesses at this afternoon pop-up featuring handcrafted jewelry, home décor, clothing, accessories, candles, artwork, specialty goods and more. Visitors can also grab food and drinks from The Interlock's restaurants while they browse. The market runs from 1 to 5 p.m.

Les Liaisons Dangereuses (A Guillotine Play)

Sept. 20

Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern, Atlanta

Belle Esprit presents a dark adaptation blending Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel with real events from French history. The production explores gendered violence and the brutal consequences of a revolution without mercy.

📅COMING UP

SCAD AnimationFest

Sept. 23-25

SCADshow, Atlanta

SCAD AnimationFest celebrates its 10th anniversary with three days of screenings, sneak peeks, panels and conversations with leading animation professionals. Highlights include The Proud Family 25th anniversary celebration, previews of The Cat in the Hat and Wildwood, the North American premiere of Sekiro: No Defeat and a closing-night screening of DreamWorks Animation's Forgotten Island. Passes are available now, with individual event tickets going on sale Sept. 18.

The Mary Experience

Sept. 24-25

SCAD Film Studios, Atlanta

Celebrate the life and legacy of Mary Tyler Moore at this immersive exhibit featuring pieces from her personal closet, awards, scripts, photographs and the original Tam O'Shanter from The Mary Tyler Moore Show opening credits. Visitors can also recreate the show's famous Tam toss and preview the Frances Valentine x Mary Tyler Moore fashion collection. Timed-entry tickets are $15.

Athens, GA: Inside/Out 40th Anniversary Restoration

Sept. 24

Ciné, Athens

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Athens, GA: Inside/Out with free screenings of the newly restored documentary about the city's influential music scene. The film features R.E.M., Pylon and The B-52s, with introductions by producer Bill Cody.

🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

Kids Play Free September

Through Sept. 30

Participating Atlanta attractions

Families can save on visits to some of Atlanta's biggest attractions throughout September, with special offers at Georgia Aquarium, Zoo Atlanta, World of Coca-Cola, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Fernbank Museum, Children's Museum of Atlanta, High Museum of Art and more. Discounts and eligibility vary by attraction.

Circus Vazquez

Sept. 18-Oct. 5

Atlanta

Circus Vazquez brings its big-top production to Atlanta with a mix of traditional circus acts and contemporary entertainment. The family-friendly show features high-energy performances designed for audiences of all ages.

Movies in the Park

Sept. 11-26 | Shortly after dusk

Various Atlanta parks

Atlanta's free Movies in the Park series continues with ATL 20th Anniversary on Sept. 18, GOAT on Sept. 19, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on Sept. 25 and Toy Story 5 on Sept. 26. Movies are shown at parks across the city and are subject to change.

Senoia Alive After Five

Sept. 18

Downtown Senoia

Downtown Senoia gets groovy for a "Friday Night Fever"-themed edition of Alive After Five. The evening includes arts and crafts, kids' activities, food and drinks, plus specials from downtown shops and restaurants.

North Georgia Fall Fly-In

Sept. 18-19

Bartow County Model Aviation, Rome

Bartow County Model Aviation hosts its fourth annual North Georgia Fall Fly-In, bringing model aviation enthusiasts together for two days of flying and fun. The event takes place at the BCMA flying field at 502 Bass Ferry Road.

Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade

Sept. 19

Beulah Colbert Park and Southwest Trail, Atlanta

Thousands of handmade lanterns, giant puppets and live marching bands light up the Atlanta Beltline for the 16th annual Lantern Parade. The colorful community procession runs from 8 to 10 p.m.

2026 Good Neighbor Day Airshow & Aviation Expo

Sept. 19

DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, Atlanta

Head to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport for a day of aviation featuring aircraft displays, aerial demonstrations, aviation education and family-friendly activities.

LatinFest

Sept. 19

Downtown Athens

Celebrate Latin American culture with a day of live music, traditional dance, authentic food, cultural performances and handcrafted goods. The downtown festival is free and family-friendly.

High Street Hoedown

Sept. 19

High Street, Atlanta

Saddle up for a free Western-themed party featuring live music, a mechanical bull, face painting, a custom hat bar, complimentary kettle corn and cotton candy, and more. The first 150 guests can also snag a free plate from C-Bo's BBQ. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Upper Westside PUPFEST

Sept. 19

The Works, Atlanta

Dog lovers can kick off football season with the sixth annual Upper Westside PUPFEST, featuring a Pup Rally Contest, dog-friendly vendors, live music, college football on the big screen, photo ops and tailgate food and drink specials. The event runs from 2 to 5 p.m., followed by an After Paw-ty at Fetch Park. Tickets are $16, with a portion of sales benefiting the Atlanta Humane Society.

Back to Your Roots Farm Fair

Sept. 20

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

Celebrate the harvest season with live farm animals, hands-on activities and an afternoon outdoors. The event also marks the opening of "Naturally Artistic," a new exhibit exploring the relationship between art and nature. The fair runs from noon to 4 p.m. and is included with general admission, but advance registration is required.

📅COMING UP

Opera Storytime at Switzer Library

Sept. 22

Switzer Library, Marietta

The Atlanta Opera introduces little ones to opera through stories, singing, music and dramatic play with JoJo Finds His Voice featuring Bella Chaney. The free, family-friendly program runs from 3 to 4 p.m.

Stories for Seedlings: Opera Storytime

Sept. 25

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

The Atlanta Opera debuts its bilingual and nature-based Opera Storytime programs with teaching artists Ashley Nuñez and Jessica Wax. Designed for young children, the free sessions combine music, singing, dramatic play and early literacy activities. Performances begin at 10 and 10:45 a.m.

⚾SPORTS & RECREATION

Dirty Birds Rally

Sept. 18

Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station, Atlanta

Falcons fans can get ready for the home opener with a free rally featuring current players and Falcons Legends, cheerleaders, Freddie Falcon, giveaways and fan activities. Soulja Boy, Roscoe Dash, Crime Mob, F.L.Y. and Pastor Troy are scheduled to perform. The rally begins at 7 p.m.

Introduction to Yoga

Sept. 19

William Walker Recreation Center, Atlanta

Celebration Yoga Awareness Month with FREE yoga for all ages as part of the Make Atlanta Your Own Gym campaign. Don’t forget your yoga mat, towel, and water!

Golden Harvest 5K, 10K and Half Marathon

Sept. 19

George Pierce Park, Suwanee

Runners of all ages and abilities can tackle a 5K, 10K or half marathon, with a one-mile race and Kids Dash also available. Registration includes a race shirt and finisher medal, with chip timing for the longer distances, free race photos and post-race snacks. The races begin at 8 a.m.

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

Sept. 19, 7 p.m.

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

The Atlanta Dream take on the Chicago Sky in a Saturday night WNBA matchup at State Farm Arena. The late-season game gives basketball fans a chance to catch two Eastern Conference teams in action in downtown Atlanta.

Gameday on The Green

Saturdays and Sundays during football season

The Green at Phipps Plaza, Atlanta

Catch college and NFL games on the big screen while enjoying drink specials and bites from Buckhead Bar. The weekend watch parties also feature yard games, tailgate-style competitions and plenty of team spirit.

📅COMING UP

Special Olympics Georgia Duck Pluck

Sept. 23

6046 Financial Drive, Norcross

Adopt a duck and support Special Olympics Georgia during its 21st annual Duck Pluck. Ducks cost $10 each or seven for $35, with proceeds supporting year-round programs for more than 24,000 Georgia athletes. Five winning ducks will be selected for prizes including a Dell laptop and Visa gift cards. The event begins at 10 a.m.

🚗JEEP & CAR SHOWS

2nd Annual Cruisin' & Christ Kingdom Car Show

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 19

12Stone Church Hamilton Mill, Buford

Check out a variety of vehicles and compete for awards including Best in Show, Pastor's Choice, Kids' Choice, Top 10 and more.

Cruzin' the Creek

Sept. 19

Dykes Creek Baptist Church, Rome

All classes, makes and models are welcome at this car show featuring 11 awards, music, concessions, a craft festival, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and kids' Hot Wheels racing.

Water's Edge Community Car Show

Sept. 19

Water's Edge Clubhouse, Water's Edge Drive, Stone Mountain

This community car show combines cars with a prostate health screening event. The family-friendly event will also feature music, food and light refreshments.

The Battle for Southern Supremacy Chili Cook-Off & Car Show

Sept. 19

American Legion Post 42, Cartersville

Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome at this family-friendly show featuring multiple trophies, a DJ, music and food vendors. The event also includes a Southern Chili Cooks Association cook-off, with tasting tickets available for $5.

Fuel Up & Feed the Kids Car & Bike Show

Sept. 19

Southside Church, Brock Road, Athens

Show off your car or bike while helping feed local children. The event features 20 awards, a 50/25/25 raffle, silent auction and door prizes. Vehicle entry is $20, with proceeds benefiting Backpack Kids Ministry.

Beth Leahy Pistons for Paws Car Show

Sept. 20

Downtown Madison

Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome at this show featuring multiple trophies, raffles, prizes and lunch for sale. Entry is $20 plus a requested donation such as liquid laundry detergent, bleach, dry puppy or kitten food, or cat litter.

HALLOWEEN HAUNTS

NETHERWORLD Haunted House

Sept. 18-Nov. 7, select nights

NETHERWORLD Haunted House, Stone Mountain

NETHERWORLD celebrates its 30th season with two new haunted attractions, Curse of the Collector and Beyond Oblivion: Legacy of Evil. The Halloween destination also features its monster-filled midway, House of Creeps Monster Museum, roaming creatures, photo opportunities and escape rooms. Doors open at 7 p.m., with timed-entry tickets starting at $25.

If you would like to submit an item for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.