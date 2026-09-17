Man steals gun from Dunwoody Academy Sports before fleeing

The Brief Dunwoody police arrested a suspect accused of stealing a firearm from an Academy Sports on Perimeter Center Pkwy. Sandy Springs police joined the search after the man ran on foot from responding officers. Officers safely recovered the stolen gun, and the suspect was taken to DeKalb County Jail.



A man is in custody after stealing a gun from a Dunwoody store and fleeing from officers, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

What we know:

Officers arrived near Perimeter Center Parkway after receiving a shoplifting call at Academy Sports, according to Dunwoody police.

A man had entered the store, stole a firearm, and ran on foot when he spotted responding officers.

Sandy Springs police assisted in searching the area, successfully taking the suspect into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and officers returned the stolen firearm to the store, according to police.

The scene is now clear as the suspect remains held at the DeKalb County Jail.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name or age of the suspect.

Officials have not specified what formal charges the suspect faces following his transfer to the DeKalb County Jail.