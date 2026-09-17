Atlanta airport sewage spill leaks near Sullivan Creek

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reported a 33,000-gallon sewage spill near Runway 10-28 into a wooded area by Sullivan Creek. Normal lift station operations were restored within 90 minutes, and crew members treated the affected ground area with a neutralizing agent. Flight operations and passenger services were unaffected, while officials continue to monitor downstream water quality.



A sewage spill at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sent an estimated 33,000 gallons of waste into a wooded area near Sullivan Creek on Wednesday, according to officials.

What we know:

An estimated 33,000 gallons of sanitary sewage discharged from a lift station near the west end of Runway 10-28 on Wednesday.

The spill released waste into a wooded area adjacent to Sullivan Creek.

Normal operations at the lift station resumed about 90 minutes after the start of the spill.

Workers applied a neutralizing agent to the affected ground, and flight operations and passenger services experienced no disruptions.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the sewage lift station to fail.

Official updates on downstream water quality monitoring required by Georgia officials have not yet been released.