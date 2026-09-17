2 injured, 1 critical after shooting outside NW Atlanta restaurant

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A vehicle found on Peters Street SW believed to be connected to a shooting outside a northwest Atlanta restaurant on September 17, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief Two men were hospitalized following a shooting outside a northwest Atlanta restaurant early Thursday morning. Atlanta police are investigating two linked vehicles, including one set on fire and another riddled with bullet holes. Authorities believe a single shooter opened fire, but detectives are actively searching for surveillance video to confirm.



A shooting outside a northwest Atlanta restaurant early Thursday morning left two men hospitalized, including one in critical condition, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

A fight broke out outside The Daiquiri Factory off Howell Mill Road NW before gunfire erupted early Thursday morning.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm, and a 31-year-old man was shot in the head.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the 31-year-old remains in critical condition.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene due to the severity of the injuries, even though the victim has not died.

Police believe one shooter was involved, though officers noted that could change as the investigation continues.

Investigators are linking two vehicles to the shooting.

Lt. Christapher Butler said a car set on fire on Detroit Avenue is believed to be connected to the incident.

FOX 5 Atlanta crews on the scene reported that a second connected vehicle, found on Peters Street SW, was riddled with bullet holes.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the shooter or confirmed if any suspects have been taken into custody.

Investigators are trying to determine if surveillance footage captured the incident as it unfolded.

What they're saying:

A woman who stumbled upon the aftermath said she saw both victims right after the gunfire stopped. She initially mistook the gunshots for a passing train.

"It was total mayhem," she said.

She explained that one man was laying on the ground with a crowd shouting around him, while the other victim was bleeding profusely in serious condition.