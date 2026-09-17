$43M granted to 21 Georgia veteran homelessness organizations

The Brief The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $43.2 million to 21 Georgia organizations to fight homelessness. The state funding is part of a nationwide $1.17 billion initiative targeting housing stability for Veterans. Georgia VA centers aim to prevent housing loss and provide transitional support through federal grants.



The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded more than $43 million in grants to 21 Georgia community organizations Monday to combat veteran homelessness across the state.

What we know:

The funding aims to prevent housing loss and assist veterans who are homeless or at risk of losing their homes.

The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $43,277,657 to 21 community organizations in Georgia to assist veterans facing housing instability in fiscal year 2027.

The state funding is part of a national $1.17 billion effort distributing grants to 680 organizations across the country.

The initiative follows the agency housing 51,936 homeless veterans nationwide in fiscal year 2025.

Resources distributed through the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program will help prevent home loss, re-house homeless veterans and identify suitable living arrangements.

Additional funding through the Grant and Per Diem program will support transitional housing, service centers and specialized housing for women, elderly, frail or chronically mentally ill veterans.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific dollar amounts awarded to each of the 21 individual community organizations in Georgia.

It remains unclear how many total veterans in Georgia will receive direct assistance through these specific grant distributions.

What they're saying:

"VA medical centers across Georgia remain committed to ensuring Veterans have access to safe, stable housing and the supportive services they need to thrive," said Dr. Connie Hampton, acting director of Atlanta VA Health Care System. "These grants strengthen our partnerships with community organizations and help us reach Veterans where they are, providing resources that make a meaningful difference in their lives."