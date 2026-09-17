Deceased dog found with gunshot wounds on Fulton St. in LaGrange

The Brief Animal control officers are searching for information after finding a pet dog shot to death and left inside a trash bag in LaGrange. Authorities believe the husky-shepherd mix was a well-cared-for family pet that may have been shot by a neighbor. Anyone with information or confidential tips is urged to contact animal control or submit an anonymous report.



Officers with the LaGrange Police Department’s Animal Control Division are searching for answers after finding a family pet shot multiple times and dumped inside a trash bag.

What we know:

Animal control officers found the deceased brown and beige dog, described as a possible husky-shepherd mix, on Tuesday on Fulton Street in LaGrange, Troup County.

The dog had multiple gunshot wounds, and officers submitted the body for a necropsy.

Based on the animal's physical condition, investigators believe the dog was a family pet that had been well cared for before being killed.

Authorities suspect someone may have shot a neighbor’s dog and attempted to dispose of the body on Fulton Street.

What we don't know:

Officers do not know who owned the dog or who pulled the trigger.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions or potential motives as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the description of the dog or knows who it belonged to is asked to call Officer C. Bussey at 706-883-2603.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Tip411 system via mobile app, online portal, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.