Winder man facing hijacking charge after trying to enter home, car
HART COUNTY, Ga. - A 37-year-old Winder man faces felony hijacking and assault charges after authorities said he tried to force his way into an occupied vehicle and a nearby home Tuesday morning in Hart County.
What we know:
Deputies with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bakers Bridge Road area just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a man was trying to get into a vehicle driven by a woman.
While searching the area, deputies received a second call reporting that the same man was attempting to enter a nearby home.
Deputies located the suspect, identified as Michael Ryan Morris, 37, of Winder.
Investigators determined Morris had no connection to the woman and alleged that he attempted to force his way into her vehicle while she was inside.
Authorities also discovered Morris was wanted out of Barrow County for a probation violation.
Deputies arrested Morris and charged him with felony hijacking a motor vehicle in the second degree, disorderly conduct, simple assault and loitering.
EMS transported Morris to St. Mary’s Emergency Room for medical evaluation before deputies brought him to the Hart County Jail.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released what prompted Morris to target the vehicle or the home.
Officials have also not confirmed when Morris will make his first court appearance or if bond has been set.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, which detailed the response and arrest in an official agency statement.