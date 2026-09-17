Winder man facing hijacking charge after trying to enter home, car

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The Brief Winder man Michael Ryan Morris faces multiple charges after allegedly trying to break into a vehicle and a home Tuesday in Hart County. Authorities arrested 37-year-old Morris in the Bakers Bridge Road area after receiving calls from concerned local residents. Investigators determined Morris had no connection to the woman driving the vehicle and was wanted on a probation violation.



A 37-year-old Winder man faces felony hijacking and assault charges after authorities said he tried to force his way into an occupied vehicle and a nearby home Tuesday morning in Hart County.

What we know:

Deputies with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bakers Bridge Road area just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a man was trying to get into a vehicle driven by a woman.

While searching the area, deputies received a second call reporting that the same man was attempting to enter a nearby home.

Deputies located the suspect, identified as Michael Ryan Morris, 37, of Winder.

Investigators determined Morris had no connection to the woman and alleged that he attempted to force his way into her vehicle while she was inside.

Authorities also discovered Morris was wanted out of Barrow County for a probation violation.

Deputies arrested Morris and charged him with felony hijacking a motor vehicle in the second degree, disorderly conduct, simple assault and loitering.

EMS transported Morris to St. Mary’s Emergency Room for medical evaluation before deputies brought him to the Hart County Jail.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released what prompted Morris to target the vehicle or the home.

Officials have also not confirmed when Morris will make his first court appearance or if bond has been set.