Atlanta police on scene of shooting on West Marietta Street NW

Atlanta police are on the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of West Marietta Street NW.

The police department says a male has been shot in the area. However, they did not say if the person is dead or alive or provide any details about the shooting.

The shooting was reported at 11:36 a.m. Oct. 3.

