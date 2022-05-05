Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Police officer shot near popular Atlanta restaurant, suspect in custody

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:05AM
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Officer injured in shooting

An Atlanta police officer was injured in a shooting Thursday morning at the intersection of Marietta Street and Howell Mill Road NW.

ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer was rushed to the hospital following a shooting Thursday morning in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting was reported at 969 Marietta Street, near the intersection with Howell Mill Road NW. The address is listed as the strip mall that houses Bartaco. 

According to Atlanta police, the officer was wounded in the leg. That officer was taken to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

SKYFOX over the scene of an officer-involved shooting in northwest Atlanta May 5, 2022.

SKYFOX over the scene of an officer-involved shooting in northwest Atlanta May 5, 2022.

A suspect, who has not been identified, has been detained.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.