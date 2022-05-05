Police officer shot near popular Atlanta restaurant, suspect in custody

An Atlanta police officer was rushed to the hospital following a shooting Thursday morning in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting was reported at 969 Marietta Street, near the intersection with Howell Mill Road NW. The address is listed as the strip mall that houses Bartaco.

According to Atlanta police, the officer was wounded in the leg. That officer was taken to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

SKYFOX over the scene of an officer-involved shooting in northwest Atlanta May 5, 2022.

A suspect, who has not been identified, has been detained.

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.