Atlanta police now have access to security cameras at Atlantic Station

The privately managed Atlantic Station has given the City of Atlanta access to all of its security cameras.

The agreement comes in the wake of another violent incident on a public street bordering the retail -mixed use complex.

On a late November weekend, unchaperoned young people were expelled from the complex. Large crowds spilled out onto nearby 17th street. Someone began shooting.

Six people were struck. Two kids were killed -- both under 16-years-of-age.

(From left to right: Zyion Charles, Cameron Jackson) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

It was the most serious act of violence on the property bordering the development but not the only one recently.

The conversation to reach a security accord has been lengthy. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told FOX 5 he is happy the camera integration is done.

City officials say they would like to be able to monitor what is happening as it is unfolding.

APD did not receive advance word about so many youngsters being expelled. The unruly behavior along 17th street was well underway before city officers could get there.