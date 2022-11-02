Atlanta unveils new police car design

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says a take-home car program for police officers will boost the public safety effort. Wednesday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum handed out car keys to officers who will patrol in a newly designed Atlanta Police Department vehicle.

With the fanfare of a national car show, Atlanta officials showed the new black APD cars with the new logo. The city asked art students to put their skills to work, and here is the winning design.

The vehicle color is changing from blue to black and logo features six stripes, one for each police zone.

The event Wednesday morning was about more than cosmetics. The cars are part of a first ever take home program that leaders believe will pay dividends in Atlanta neighborhoods.

"If a would-be criminal were to see a police car parked in the driveway or inside a parking deck, they would be less likely to commit a crime," the mayor said.

"It’s a morale booster for the officers," said Atlanta police officer Kirk Bradshaw.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum unveil the new design for APD patrol vehicles on Nov. 2, 2022. (FOX 5)

Bradshaw, a veteran officer, was all smiles when he received his keys.

"Once I start work, I could get right into work, whereas before, we had to wait for the previous watch to receive a vehicle. If they was on a late call, you would have an officer that would be on duty but just waiting at the prescient," he said.

"When we look at the No. 1 reason officers want to stay with the Atlanta Police Department, a take-home car is at the top of the list," Chief Schierbaum said. "And so, today, we’re checking the box on the No. 1 item."

The chief said with so many models to choose from, don’t be surprised to see different vehicles in the future fleet.