Atlanta Police Mounted Patrol horse escapes through vandalized fence
The Atlanta Police Mounted Patrol facility along Cherokee Avenue SE in Atlanta on March 19, 2024. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta want to know who cut a hole in the Atlanta Police Department Mounted Patrol facility, located along Cherokee Avenue SE.
One of the horses got out of the stable area and was roaming the streets around 3:50 a.m. Monday. Officers were able to corral the horse back inside.
It was after that the officer noticed a section of the fencing had been intentionally cut, allowing the horse to escape.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.