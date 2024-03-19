Atlanta Police Mounted Patrol horse escapes through vandalized fence

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The Atlanta Police Mounted Patrol facility along Cherokee Avenue SE in Atlanta on March 19, 2024. (FOX 5)

Police in Atlanta want to know who cut a hole in the Atlanta Police Department Mounted Patrol facility, located along Cherokee Avenue SE.

One of the horses got out of the stable area and was roaming the streets around 3:50 a.m. Monday. Officers were able to corral the horse back inside.

It was after that the officer noticed a section of the fencing had been intentionally cut, allowing the horse to escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.