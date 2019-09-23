Atlanta Police make arrest in July homicide

article

Atlanta police homicide investigators arrested a man Monday in connection with a July murder.

Investigators secured an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Zachary Hopkins last Thursday for the July 24 homicide and took him into custody on Monday.

The arrest comes after the July 24 murder at 1653 Richmond Avenue in Atlanta.

On that date, officers found 51-year-old Patrick Angell with a gunshot wound to the back. Grady EMS units quickly responded to the scene and declared the victim deceased.

Officers found shell casings near the scene.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting death.

Hopkins is in the Fulton County Jail on a charge of felony murder.

Advertisement

RELATED: Atlanta police: Man gunned down in vacant lot