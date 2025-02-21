Atlanta police looking for missing 16-year-old

article

Atlanta Police Department investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Kyra Reynolds, who was last seen in the area Powers Ferry Road NW and Chastain Park Avenue NW after reportedly running away from the Division of Family and Children Services custody.

Kyra is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds, with red and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and white pants, and yellow shoes.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Kyra’s whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.