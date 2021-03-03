Atlanta police looking for suspects in armed robbery

article

Atlanta police need your help locating two suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman at an Atlanta convenience store.

Police said the robbery took place at a gas station located at 1072 Cascade Ave on Feb. 26. Officers spoke to the woman victimized by robbers, who said she was robbed at gunpoint when she returned to her car after purchasing items in the store.

The woman told police she got in her car when she was met by two men, between the ages of 19 and 20, and one pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of her car. The other suspect pulled her from the car and took her cell phone out of her hand. The woman told police both men got inside her car, then ran off.

She told police the suspects appeared to have stolen her work cell phone as well.

The woman sustained only minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Police spoke to the gas station clerk, who provided video footage of the encounter. Police observed one suspect wearing a colorful backpack, black hoodie and black and white shoes. The second, police said, had braids with blonde tips, wore a white hoodie, black leather jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Advertisement

Police said the men were seen walking through the parking lot at approximately 9:34 p.m. The suspects approached the victim's car at 9:35 p.m. while she was inside the convenience store and got inside, according to an incident report.

GET MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY HEADLINES

The suspects hid by the victim's car and ambushed her at approximately 9:38 p.m. An armed suspect sat in the passenger seat and pointed a gun at her while the other pulled her out of the vehicle.

Police said the suspects were last seen running south on Eastridge Road.

Police are asking anyone with information on the individual and vehicle in the images to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.