Atlanta police investigating shooting at SW Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA - At least one person is injured after being shot at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.
What we know:
It happened late Sunday night in the 400 block of Whitehall Street SW near McDaniel Street SW.
After the shooting, Atlanta police went to a home in the 900 block of Palmetto Avenue SW. They confirmed their presence there was in connection to the shooting, but did not provide additional information.
What we don't know:
At this time, there is no information on the condition of the victim or what led to the shooting.
It is also unknown if police made any arrests.
