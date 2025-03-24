Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police investigating shooting at SW Atlanta gas station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 24, 2025 7:18am EDT
The Brief

    • One person injured in shooting at southwest Atlanta gas station. 
    • Police respond to nearby home.
    • No information yet on possible suspect. 

ATLANTA - At least one person is injured after being shot at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

It happened late Sunday night in the 400 block of Whitehall Street SW near McDaniel Street SW.

After the shooting, Atlanta police went to a home in the 900 block of Palmetto Avenue SW. They confirmed their presence there was in connection to the shooting, but did not provide additional information.

What we don't know:

At this time, there is no information on the condition of the victim or what led to the shooting.

It is also unknown if police made any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Atlanta police. 

