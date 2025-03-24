Atlanta police investigating shooting at SW Atlanta gas station

article

The Brief One person injured in shooting at southwest Atlanta gas station. Police respond to nearby home. No information yet on possible suspect.



At least one person is injured after being shot at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

It happened late Sunday night in the 400 block of Whitehall Street SW near McDaniel Street SW.

After the shooting, Atlanta police went to a home in the 900 block of Palmetto Avenue SW. They confirmed their presence there was in connection to the shooting, but did not provide additional information.

What we don't know:

At this time, there is no information on the condition of the victim or what led to the shooting.

It is also unknown if police made any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.