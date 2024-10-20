Atlanta police investigating shooting along Bakers Ferry Road

Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers were called to a home along the 3700 block of Bakery Ferry Road SW around 3:20 a.m. to a report of a person being shot.

Once at the scene, officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Preliminary investigation indicates that the male had been in a verbal altercation with a known male, which escalated to gunfire.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time.